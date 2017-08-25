Laying Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Martin to rest

Friday, fire departments across Central Montana made their way to great falls to pay respects to Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Tom Martin.

Chief Martin passed away last Saturday. Since then, acting Chief Mike Deshayes said the outpouring of support from the community has been incredible.

Friday afternoon fire crews, law enforcement, and the community joined in a motorcade from the funeral home to the expo park, where Chief Martin's service was held.

Just this week, Chief Martin's crew responded to two fires since his death and those who knew him best said it is been difficult not having his guidance while on calls.

Mike Deshayes will remain the acting chief until an official hire has been made.