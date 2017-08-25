Choteau city officials say no to medical marijuana

Citizens in Choteau are furious with city officials saying those officials are deliberately doing everything they can to stop a legal business from opening.

An already struggling economy, residents say this stops more jobs coming to the city.

This is all over a medical marijuana and Bloom Montana wants to open up shop in Choteau but Micah Martin a resident said city officials are doing every thing in their power to keep the business from opening their doors.



Jim Anderson, owner of Grizzly Sports, said he asked the mayor if there was a moratorium on medical marijuana sales in town.

When he was told no he went ahead and spent $8,000 dollars of his own money remodeling part of his store so Bloom Montana could open, but once the contract was signed and the sign when up city officials voted abruptly on June 29 to put a 90 day moratorium on any medical marijuana sales.



Anderson says with so many businesses closing and a struggling economy in the city hes afraid it will soon be a ghost town. He said, "this brings a lot of money into the economy and so are we willing to make those changes necessary and accept some of the risk and do that .It keeps the economy flowing in Choteau where businesses are closing at to rapid of a rate

They will still open up on main street but only take orders at that location.

Anderson says they will look to open up a dispensary just outside city limits.