Landscape and nursery businesses still fighting to stay afloat during the drought

Fires continue to wreak havoc across our state, so does this drought.

Landscape and nursery businesses are taking the bulk of the hit and some losing thousands of dollars but others are making it work.

This season might be going down as one Montanas worst drought seasons ever, and with relentless fires there seems to be no end in sight.

Groundsmen are forced to use less water and plant less or lose thousands but despite the current severe drought status of Cascade County and surrounding areas, Forde nursery said they refuse to be left in the dust.

Bruce Forde, President of Forde Nursery, said "we just have to keep going we cant quit working. We just have to make sure we are diligent about instructions on how to water and as long as we are not under water restrictions and we've got plenty of water its still a good time to plant.'

If you have any questions about your plants during the drought call Forde Nursery at 406-727-4817