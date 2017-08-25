Volunteer Opportunities at Maclean Animal Adoption Center

Looking for a fun, fulfilling way to spend the upcoming winter months? Now is the perfect time to join the Maclean Animal Adoption Center Team!

Volunteer orientation is taking place Saturday, August 26th at the Center. Orientation kicks off at 11:00 A.M., and lasts until about 1:00 P.M. Organizers ask that those interested to sign up ahead of time for a head count. The orientation is completely free.

For more information on the Center, what opportunities are available, and to register, head over to their website.