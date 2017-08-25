Evacuations lifted for Holmes Gulch Fire, with restrictions

This evening a second public information meeting was held at the Montana City Fire Department regarding the Holmes Gulch Fire in Jefferson County that forced evacuations Thursday evening. At that meeting citizens learned a lot of work was done today to combat the fire, which began due to lightening. Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the area, although firefighters are still actively combating the fire in some areas.

As of Friday evening, the fire is at 110 acres, and is about 35 percent contained.

The Red Cross does have a shelter in place available for those who still need it, and while a public information meeting will not be held tomorrow, officials will be available all day for questions at the Montana City Fire Department.

During tonight's meeting, officials stressed how thin their resources are currently being stretched, as another wildfire burns near Whitehall that's up to about 2,000 acres. Luckily, though, officials say it doesn't appear as though many structures are threatened.