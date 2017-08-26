8/25 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Anaconda 51, Salmon, Idaho 29
    
Big Sandy 28, Noxon 26
    
Big Timber 15, Roundup 7
    
Bigfork 23, Shelby 19
    
Billings Central 21, Miles City 14
    
Billings Senior 37, Kalispell Glacier 21
    
Clark Fork def. Hot Springs, forfeit
    
Colstrip 40, Red Lodge 14
    
Corvallis 39, Browning 25
    
Darby 68, Troy 6
    
Ennis 74, Absarokee 22
    
Eureka 41, Cut Bank 0
    
Flint Creek 58, St. Ignatius 0
    
Forsyth 64, Culbertson 6
    
Fort Benton 38, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 12
    
Great Falls Central 50, Simms 6
    
Hamilton 47, Whitefish 10
    
Hardin 15, Havre 7
    
Helena 28, Great Falls Russell 27
    
Helena Capital 28, Great Falls 20
    
Huntley Project 32, Missoula Loyola 21
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 13, Florence 0
    
Joliet 46, Broadview-Lavina 8
    
Laurel 33, Lewistown (Fergus) 22
    
Missoula Big Sky 33, Billings West 25
    
Missoula Sentinel 42, Billings Skyview 28
    
Mon-Dak 43, Savage 0
    
Plains 20, Twin Bridges 0
    
Sidney 31, Belgrade 3
    
Sunburst 58, Valley Christian 20
    
Three Forks 25, Deer Lodge 12
    
Victor 38, Arlee 28
    
Whitehall 28, Shepherd 12
 