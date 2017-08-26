21st Annual Altered Car Club car show brings hundreds out

All sorts of cars showed up in hopes of winning the bragging rights of best in show at the 21 Annual Altered Car Club car show.

Jim Terry, event coordinator, said no matter what you driving from Mustangs to Chevelles these events are to bring smiles on your face and bring back great memories from the past. He said, "a lot of the people that are in our car club well most of them are in their sixties and some in their seventies it's a event were we can re-live in the past and drive the car we did back then."

The car club also raffled of more than 100 items and all proceeds are going to the Boys and Girls Clubs and the Great Falls Food Bank.