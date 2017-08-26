Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...

A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...

Citizens in Choteau are furious with city officials saying those officials are deliberately doing everything they can to stop a legal business from opening. An already struggling economy, residents say this stops more jobs coming to the city. This is all over a medical marijuana and Bloom Montana wants to open up shop in Choteau but Micah Martin a resident said city officials are doing every thing in their power to keep the business from opening their doors. Jim Anderson, own...