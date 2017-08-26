Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been fou - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: According to a post on the Flathead County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Kristi Johnson Wagner has been found safe. 

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Her name is Kristi Johnson Wagner. Wagner is 61 years old and was last seen on August 23rd near Lion Mountain Drive in Whitefish.

If you have any information about Wagner please contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Conrad father searching desperately for his missing son

    Conrad father searching desperately for his missing son

    Friday, August 25 2017 7:19 AM EDT2017-08-25 11:19:16 GMT

    A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...

    A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...

  • Choteau city officials say no to medical marijuana

    Choteau city officials say no to medical marijuana

    Friday, August 25 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-08-25 23:56:58 GMT
    Citizens in Choteau are furious with city officials saying those officials are deliberately doing everything they can to stop a legal business from opening.  An already struggling economy, residents say this stops more jobs coming to the city. This is all over a medical marijuana and Bloom Montana wants to open up shop in Choteau but Micah Martin a resident said city officials are doing every thing in their power to keep the business from opening their doors. Jim Anderson, own...
    Citizens in Choteau are furious with city officials saying those officials are deliberately doing everything they can to stop a legal business from opening.  An already struggling economy, residents say this stops more jobs coming to the city. This is all over a medical marijuana and Bloom Montana wants to open up shop in Choteau but Micah Martin a resident said city officials are doing every thing in their power to keep the business from opening their doors. Jim Anderson, own...

  • Rainbow Dam fire burns 40 acres starts by shocking cause

    Rainbow Dam fire burns 40 acres starts by shocking cause

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:38:16 GMT

    A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road.  Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue. 

    A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road.  Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue. 

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • Montana closing 4 Job Service offices due to budget cuts

    Montana closing 4 Job Service offices due to budget cuts

    Friday, August 25 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-08-25 18:21:21 GMT

    HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - A Montana Department of Labor and Industry official says four Job Service offices will be closing throughout the next few months due to a cutback in federal funding.

    HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - A Montana Department of Labor and Industry official says four Job Service offices will be closing throughout the next few months due to a cutback in federal funding.

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 