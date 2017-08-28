Helena, MT - The 38th Annual International Mustang Meet will be held in Helena, Montana over Labor Day Weekend.

The International Mustang Meet swaps every year between being held in Canada and the U.S. This year, it will be held in Helena, Montana and hosted by the Last Chance Mustangs & Specialty Ford Club. The show is open to all makes, models, and years of Ford powered vehicles. For participants, no club affiliation is needed and the activities will begin August 31, 2017 and run until Monday September 4, 2017. Registration and Vehicle Tech will begin on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and will end at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Colonial Radisson.

The public is invited to attend the Show'n Shine on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Colonial Radisson Hotel.