Alice Creek Grows to 5,266 Acres

Augusta, MT - The Alice Creek fire has grown by 1,419 acres according to Alice Creek Fire Information, which brings the fire size to 5,266 acres and is still at 0% containment.

The Regional Incident Management Team says this fire has caused mandatory evacuations in the Elk Meadows subdivision and pre-evacuation notices have been given to residences near the Elk Meadows subdivision along Highway 200 up to mile-marker 98. Road blocks have been put in place at Elk Meadows driveway, the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 434, and the intersection of Flat Creek Road and Highway 434 to prevent unnecessary traffic from entering the fire area.

Firefighters are taking advantage of ridges, areas where the timber transitions to grass and other natural barriers to stop the fire's growth, according to the Regional Incident Management Team. They are also using retardant and water to slow the growth.

There has been a transfer of command from the local districts to an Incident Management Team, which brings additional resources and expertise to assist with managing the fire. The Incident Management Team will be enforcing a containment line along the Wildcat Ridge, located along the fire's south and southwestern flanks. They say they will also be removing downed logs and widening the Alice Creek Trail that is being used as a containment line for the southeast flank.

The Regional Incident Management Team says gusty wind with hot and dry conditions will prevail through the week which creates an environment that promotes aggressive fire behavior and growth.

There will be a community meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the August Youth Center that all are welcome to attend.