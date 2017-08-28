Alice Creek grows to 7,003 acres

Augusta, MT - The Alice Creek Fire has grown by another 153 acres according to Alice Creek Fire Information, which brings the fire size to 7,003 acres and is still at 0% containment.

They say that two National Guard Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters arrived yesterday to help dumping water. These are very large helicopters and they may catch the eye of drivers along Highway 200 but firefighters and Alice Creek Fire Information urge you not to stop along the roadway to look at the aircraft dipping as it may be dangerous to other drivers.

The fire management meteorologist says the forecast calls for erratic 34 mph winds that may pulse throughout the fire for most of the day.

The Regional Incident Management Team says this fire has caused mandatory evacuations in the Elk Meadows subdivision and pre-evacuation notices have been given to residences near the Elk Meadows subdivision along Highway 200 up to mile-marker 98. Road blocks have been put in place at Elk Meadows driveway, the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 434, and the intersection of Flat Creek Road and Highway 434 to prevent unnecessary traffic from entering the fire area.

Firefighters are taking advantage of ridges, areas where the timber transitions to grass and other natural barriers to stop the fire's growth, according to the Regional Incident Management Team. They are also using retardant and water to slow the growth.

There has been a transfer of command from the local districts to an Incident Management Team, which brings additional resources and expertise to assist with managing the fire. The Incident Management Team will be enforcing a containment line along the Wildcat Ridge, located along the fire's south and southwestern flanks. They say they will also be removing downed logs and widening the Alice Creek Trail that is being used as a containment line for the southeast flank.

On the northeastern flank, hand crews are improving containment line that were constructed around structures. Their focus is on keeping the fire from sparking new spot fires that may threaten structures or cause new spot fires to ignite.

A Community meeting will occur at the Wolf Creek Elementary School Friday night at 6 p.m. to provide a situational update on the fire and allow the community to ask questions related to the fire activity that has occurred since Great Basin Team 5 took command of the fire Aug. 28.