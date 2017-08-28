Police: Woman tells cops she got a bad batch of meth

Great Falls, MT - Police say woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine.

Great Falls Police Department responded to a call on August 25th that a woman was having medical issues after injecting methamphetamine. GFPD says they made contact with Margery Dayrider who stated she believed she had gotten some bad methamphetamine and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.

Police say Dayrider told them, "I do meth three times a day every day and have never had this reaction before." Dayrider reported that she and her boyfriend had gone to get meth the night before and had injected herself at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. on August 25th.

GFPD says she admitted to having some meth inside her bra and handed it over to police officers. Testing confirmed that it was methamphetamine.

Margery Dayrider has a prior conviction for misdemeanor theft in March of this year.

The State has requested bond be set at $2,500.