Police: Woman tells cops she got a bad batch of meth - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Police: Woman tells cops she got a bad batch of meth

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - Police say woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine.

Great Falls Police Department responded to a call on August 25th that a woman was having medical issues after injecting methamphetamine. GFPD says they made contact with Margery Dayrider who stated she believed she had gotten some bad methamphetamine and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.

Police say Dayrider told them, "I do meth three times a day every day and have never had this reaction before." Dayrider reported that she and her boyfriend had gone to get meth the night before and had injected herself at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. on August 25th.

GFPD says she admitted to having some meth inside her bra and handed it over to police officers. Testing confirmed that it was methamphetamine.

Margery Dayrider has a prior conviction for misdemeanor theft in March of this year.

The State has requested bond be set at $2,500.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Woman tells cops she got a bad batch of meth

    Police: Woman tells cops she got a bad batch of meth

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-08-28 19:49:56 GMT

    Police say woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. "I do meth three times a day every day and have never had this reaction before."

    Police say woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. "I do meth three times a day every day and have never had this reaction before."

  • Tier III Sex Offender change of address

    Tier III Sex Offender change of address

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:04:40 GMT

    Great Falls Police Department sent out a public notification of an updated address for a Tier III Sex Offender named Aaron Rybarczyk.

    Great Falls Police Department sent out a public notification of an updated address for a Tier III Sex Offender named Aaron Rybarczyk.

  • Police say: Bus driver impersonated an officer

    Police say: Bus driver impersonated an officer

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:06:41 GMT

    Great Falls Police Department says a man driving a school bus was impersonating an officer by yelling at another driver to pull over while flashing a badge. 

    Great Falls Police Department says a man driving a school bus was impersonating an officer by yelling at another driver to pull over while flashing a badge. 

  • Alice Creek Grows to 5,266 Acres

    Alice Creek Grows to 5,266 Acres

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-08-28 19:04:43 GMT

    The Alice Creek fire has grown by 1,419 acres according to Alice Creek Fire Information, which brings the fire size to 5,266 acres and is still at 0% containment. 

    The Alice Creek fire has grown by 1,419 acres according to Alice Creek Fire Information, which brings the fire size to 5,266 acres and is still at 0% containment. 

  • Conrad father searching desperately for his missing son

    Conrad father searching desperately for his missing son

    Friday, August 25 2017 7:19 AM EDT2017-08-25 11:19:16 GMT

    A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...

    A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 