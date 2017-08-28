Police say: Bus driver impersonated an officer

Police say woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. "I do meth three times a day every day and have never had this reaction before."
Great Falls Police Department sent out a public notification of an updated address for a Tier III Sex Offender named Aaron Rybarczyk.
Great Falls Police Department says a man driving a school bus was impersonating an officer by yelling at another driver to pull over while flashing a badge.
The Alice Creek fire has grown by 1,419 acres according to Alice Creek Fire Information, which brings the fire size to 5,266 acres and is still at 0% containment.
A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
