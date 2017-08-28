Police say: Bus driver impersonated an officer

Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Police Department says a man driving a school bus was impersonating an officer by yelling at another driver to pull over while flashing a badge.

On August 25th, GFPD was dispatched to the River Drive South area because of a report that there was a man in a school bus trying to pull over another driver by flashing a badge and yelling "Pull over." GFPD located the bus and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Brent Larsson and officers say they immediately noticed Larsson was wearing a "Fugitives Recovery Agent" badge on a chain around his neck.

According to the police report, Larsson told officers he had accidentally cut off another vehicle and the driver was yelling a him so he told the driver to pull over so they could discuss the issue. He said the other driver must have seen his badge and got the wrong idea.

Officers contacted the driver who reported the incident, who stated when he confronted Larsson about cutting him off, Larsson blew up pulled out a badge that was concealed under his shirt, held it out towards the other driver, and began yelling at him to pull over. The man said he did not see the badge until Larsson pulled it out from under his shirt during the argument. Police say the man stated he believed Larsson was trying to get him to believe he was a police officer giving a lawful command to pull over.

Based on this, GFPD says they there was probable cause to believed that Larsson committed the offense of Impersonation of a Public Servant.

Brent William Larsson is being charged with Impersonation of Public Servant and the State has requested bond in the amount of $1,000. Additionally, the State requests Larsson surrender all badges or other police identification type items to the court pending resolution of this case and that he prohibited from possessing these items.