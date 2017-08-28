One Charged After Multiple Vehicle Crash

Aaron Brogan, 18 years old, is facing multiple charges after causing an accident on the intersection of 8th Ave N, and 9th Street N.

Brogan faces charges of Criminal Endangerment, Speeding, Reckless Driving, and failure to obey a traffic signal.

According to Great Falls Police, Brogan and another person were having a dispute at the skate park on River Drive North. The other person fled in their vehicle up River Drive N, and then onto 6th Street, then onto 8th Avenue N with Brogan close behind. Both were speeding in excess of 50 MPH in a 25 MPH zone.

The first vehicle ran a red light and made it through the intersection. Brogan followed and T-boned another vehicle and his truck rolled onto its side.

The two vehicles then hit two parked cars from the force of the crash. One minor was injured in the crash but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still searching for the other person involved in the incident.

Brogan's bond is set at $10,000.