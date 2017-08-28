Wrap up your summer with a little fun in the sun for the annual “Back to School Bash” at Electric City Water Park!

This year’s celebration will feature the “Wibit,” an aquatics obstacle course that transforms an ordinary pool into a water adventure. The theme is “Giddy Up Cowboys & Cowgirls.”

In addition to giveaways all day long, the day will include wagon races, roping contest and a quick draw blast. Participants must be able to swim.

The fun will happen at the Electric City Water Park on Tuesday, August 29th from noon-6:00 P.M. Cost is $10 for youth and $12 for adults.

For more information, visit the City of Great Falls website Park and Recreation page.