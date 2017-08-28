Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Great Falls

Great Falls, MT - Police say a man selling magazines was robbed at gun point after he agreed to get in a customer's vehicle so he could receive payment for the magazine he sold.

On August 26th, Great Falls Police Department sent officers to Super 1 Grocery Store for a report of a man who had been robbed.The victim told officers he had been selling magazines outside of the store when a man who called himself "Tyler" approached and stated he wanted to buy a magazine. The man told the victim he did not have any cash on him and offered the victim a ride to the his house so he could get the money for the magazine.

The victim says once he got into the vehicle, there was another man in the driver's seat that pulled a gun on him. Police say the victim remembers being taken into the country and passing the hospital. The two men then made him empty his pockets. He says they took his cell phone, wallet and approximately $300 cash. The victim told police the driver then threatened to kill him while "Tyler" said they weren't going to kill him, they just wanted his stuff.

According to police, the two men kicked the victim out of the vehicle and told him not to move until they were gone. The victim says he walked until he found a house where he was able to call his boss and the police. He says a co-worker called his phone and a man answered. The man agreed to return the phone for $200. The victim says they set up at meeting and the man who had the phone warned the victim that he had a gun and he better have the cash and not play any games.

Police say they were able to intercept a man, identified as Andrew Michael Hinton, on his way to the meeting place. According to police, they found the victim's wallet on Hinton's person and the victim's phone in Hinton's car.

Andrew Hinton has a prior convictions for theft and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Hinton is being charged with one count of Robbery (felony) and one count of Theft (misdemeanor).

The State has requested bond be set at $30,000.