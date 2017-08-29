Debate Held For Candidates of City Commission

Great Falls College MSU held a debate tonight for the two seats available in City Commission.

There was about 150 people there. We spoke with many tonight after the debate and a lot of them agreed on one thing, it is going to be tough deciding who they will vote for in this upcoming primary.

The debate was moderated by our radio partner, KMON. The seven candidates had some tough questions to answer. Like how would they help to create good paying jobs, do you think taxes for the city are too high? And even a crowd favorite, what do you think about chickens within city limits. Many we spoke with were impressed with this elections candidates.

“I was glad to see that all the candidates had a positive attitude toward the people and the future of their community, so I was positively impressed by just about everybody” says Don Scabo.

Many candidates agreed on subjects like the texting and driving fines, while others disagreed on if there should be an ordinance for discrimination, however one thing they could all agree on, was the people of Great Falls making this community so special.

Numerous people who attended the debate said although they have their picks for the election, they think it will be a hard fought battle. Just a reminder to everyone the primary to narrow the field is September 12th and the general election is November 7th.

The 7 candidates are Owen Robinson, Kate Hughes, Tyson Habein, Josh DeNully, Mary Sheehy-Moe, Rick Tryon, Fred Burow.