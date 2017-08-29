Debate Held For Candidates of City Commission - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Debate Held For Candidates of City Commission

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls College MSU held a debate tonight for the two seats available in City Commission.

There was about 150 people there. We spoke with many tonight after the debate and a lot of them agreed on one thing, it is going to be tough deciding who they will vote for in this upcoming primary.

The debate was moderated by our radio partner, KMON. The seven candidates had some tough questions to answer. Like how would they help to create good paying jobs, do you think taxes for the city are too high? And even a crowd favorite, what do you think about chickens within city limits.  Many we spoke with were impressed with this elections candidates.

“I was glad to see that all the candidates had a positive attitude toward the people and the future of their community, so I was positively impressed by just about everybody” says Don Scabo.

Many candidates agreed on subjects like the texting and driving fines, while others disagreed on if there should be an ordinance for discrimination, however one thing they could all agree on, was the people of Great Falls making this community so special.

Numerous people who attended the debate said although they have their picks for the election, they think it will be a hard fought battle. Just a reminder to everyone the primary to narrow the field is September 12th and the general election is November 7th.

The 7 candidates are Owen Robinson, Kate Hughes, Tyson Habein, Josh DeNully, Mary Sheehy-Moe, Rick Tryon, Fred Burow.

  • Most Popular

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 