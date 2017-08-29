Child Abuse and Neglect Review Commission members appointed

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's governor and attorney general have appointed a 14-member Child Abuse and Neglect Review Commission under legislation that passed earlier this year.



Commission members will review trends of abuse and neglect with the goal of using the information to create child protection policies and practices that might reduce child deaths.



The 2015 Legislature rejected a bill that would have created the commission.



Instead, the Child and Family Services Ombudsman's office reviewed the deaths or 14 children between July 1, 2015 and Nov. 8, 2016 and found a list of red flags - including drug and alcohol abuse, a prior history with the agency, domestic violence and housing or other financial instability.



The new commission also will have access to law enforcement and medical reports to get a more complete picture. A first meeting date has not been set.

