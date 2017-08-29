William Arocha Jr. pleads not guilty to 2nd degree murder

On Tuesday William Alberto Arocha Jr. made his first federal court appearance in relation to the death of Shane LaPlant. Court Documents state that on July 5, 2017 near East Glacier within the boundaries of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Arocha Jr killed LaPlant.

Jo Ann LaPlant, Shane’s wife, said Arocha Jr stabbed LaPlant 17 times in the back and the head, however no court documents have confirmed how he died.

Arocha has been charged with second degree murder by the United States Government.

"I intend to defend me Arocha to the full extent of the law we're still investigating the facts of the matter and proceed according to the courts schedule," said Henry Branom, Defense Attorney.

The maximum penalty is life imprisonment, $250,000, and five years supervised release. Arocha entered in his plea of “Not Guilty” to the charges.

LaPlant died at the hospital from his injuries while his wife Jo Ann, sat by his side.

Arocha Jr. has not been in custody since the beginning of July and walked out of the Federal Courthouse Tuesday on what prosecutor’s call a ‘Release Plan’, however they will not release what that plan or those conditions are.

"I'm glad I have the opportunity to even be able to be in the court room there's so many families in browning that don't have that. Its just such a dull feeling you know what I mean? He just nobody to us but hes affected out life so much," said LaPlant.

We have been told by the U.S. Attorney’s office that while the case is ongoing there will be no official statement made by them or the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Blackfeet Tribal Court prosecutor’s office told us he will also be appearing in Tribal Court on October 3rd. They did not confirm what charges he will face there.

Arocha will be appear in Judge Brian Morris's court for his trial October 30th at 9 am.