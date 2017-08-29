Big Sky Bus Drivers Go Above And Beyond For Students

With the new school year starting soon we wanted to find out how prepared the bus drivers are, and how much training they need to drive your kids to school.

It turns out Big Sky Bus Lines goes above and beyond the requirements. Bus drivers are background checked and must pass a drug test, as well as have a commercial driver’s license. For school bus driver training, we were told the state mandates 15 hours of on the job training every year, and big sky bus line goes beyond that.

“What we will do in the meantime is actually bring those people in and we will work with them for about 20 to 25 hours of training to get them to what we feel is they are comfortable and confident, and we are confident with their driving skills” says Darnell Stucker.

Darnell also told us all of the bus drivers are c-p-r and first aid certified. Every bus driver is also trained every month on how to deal appropriately with unruly children.