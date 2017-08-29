Recycling facilities are forced to say no to plastic

Some of you love to recycle and maybe have even started teaching your young ones the importance of it, but Pacific Steel along with other companies are forced to say no say no more to plastic.

A representative from Pacific Steel told KFBB that this order took place two weeks ago leaving those who love to recycle stuck with no clue what to do.

Pacific Steel put a flyer up saying no plastic due to the export markets, plastic recycling has been suspended until further notice.

China, one of the world's leading importers of plastic, banned it from entering the country.

The DEQ said China only accepts what they call "clean plastic", and right now according to them it's not just a problem for Montana but this is turning into a global issue.

the folks at Great Falls Public Works and they weren't even aware recycling plastic had stopped and they have no plan of action to bring it back.

No one else in town offering up plastic recycling the only option left is to throw it in the garbage.

Unfortunately, the only option that the DEQ said you can do right now is take it to your local land field.

