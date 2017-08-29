Hobby Land Closing It's Doors Thursday - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hobby Land Closing It's Doors Thursday

Posted: Updated:

Hobby Land, a local hobby shop with all your hobby needs is closing for good this Thursday after more than fifty years of business.

While we were there a dozen customers came in and bought numerous items, and not small things either, even items like planes and model train sets were going left and right.

The reason behind the good business lately is hobby land's going out of business sale. many items in the store are half off as the owner is trying to reduce her stock, before the business closes for good. but she says it is hard to let it go.

“I have enjoyed this business for over 50 years, and it gets too much for me. I don't have family that wants to take it over. I have a lot of good customers who want me to stay here though” says Pat Dyer.

Pat told us it's those customers who have made her 50 years of business so special to her. While we were there she knew almost everybody that walked in and would have a conversation with them about how their day is going, how their parents are doing. Even in her old age, she would help find what they needed.

This Thursday is the last day hobby land will be open and pat invites the public to come to her 85th birthday and retirement party at the store. It starts at 12 o'clock and there will be food, drinks, and even giveaways for those who attend.

