Choteau residents say no to medical marijuana dispensary

Last week, we told you about a medical marijuana dispensary that's hitting a road block in Choteau. Since the story aired, we've had quite a few people reach out to us saying they're happy the dispensary, at least for now, is not going up in their town.

They say the dispensary will have no bearing on economic growth in Choteau.

According to Chris Hindoien, a citizen of Choteau, Teton county has a total population of 6004 people and about 40 are card holders for medical marijuana.

Now, according to our research, there are 14 card holders in the county, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Hindoien said although Choteau is struggling having a dispensary in town will not help the city grow to its full potential.

He said, "there's no need for it, i don't think the patency of economic development prosperity for Choteau, Montana is going to ride on the back of a medical marijuana dispensary that's going to serve sixth tenths of the population of the county.If there was economic growth associated it the way that they believe it is, then why haven't the dispensary in Vaughn in a rundown shack that's brought at polsens have been upgraded to a nice facility."

We reached out to the mayor of Choteau, he again declined to go on camera and told us to email him a list of questions.

We've done that and his response to KFBB was he would get back to us in a few days after speaking with the city attorney.

