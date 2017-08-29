Choteau residents say no to medical marijuana dispensary - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Choteau residents say no to medical marijuana dispensary

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Last week, we told you about a medical marijuana dispensary that's hitting a road block in Choteau. Since the story aired, we've had quite a few people reach out to us saying they're happy the dispensary, at least for now, is not going up in their town. 
They say the dispensary will have no bearing on economic growth in Choteau.

According to Chris Hindoien, a citizen of Choteau, Teton county has a total population of 6004 people and about 40 are card holders for medical marijuana. 
Now, according to our research, there are 14 card holders in the county, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Hindoien said although Choteau is struggling having a dispensary in town will not help the city grow to its full potential.

He said, "there's no need for it, i don't think the patency of economic development prosperity for Choteau, Montana is going to ride on the back of a medical marijuana dispensary that's going to serve sixth tenths of the population of the county.If there was economic growth associated it the way that they believe it is, then why haven't the dispensary in Vaughn in a rundown shack that's brought at polsens have been upgraded to a nice facility."

We reached out to the mayor of Choteau, he again declined to go on camera and told us to email him a list of questions.  
We've done that and his response to KFBB was he would get back to us in a few days after speaking with the city attorney.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Great Falls

    Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Great Falls

    Monday, August 28 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-08-29 00:56:51 GMT

    Police say a man selling magazines was robbed at gun point after he agreed to get in a customer's vehicle so he could receive payment for the magazine he sold.

    Police say a man selling magazines was robbed at gun point after he agreed to get in a customer's vehicle so he could receive payment for the magazine he sold.

  • Police: Woman tells cops she got a bad batch of meth

    Police: Woman tells cops she got a bad batch of meth

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-08-28 19:49:56 GMT

    Police say woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. "I do meth three times a day every day and have never had this reaction before."

    Police say woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. "I do meth three times a day every day and have never had this reaction before."

  • Tier III Sex Offender change of address

    Tier III Sex Offender change of address

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:04:40 GMT

    Great Falls Police Department sent out a public notification of an updated address for a Tier III Sex Offender named Aaron Rybarczyk.

    Great Falls Police Department sent out a public notification of an updated address for a Tier III Sex Offender named Aaron Rybarczyk.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Police say: Bus driver impersonated an officer

    Police say: Bus driver impersonated an officer

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:06:41 GMT

    Great Falls Police Department says a man driving a school bus was impersonating an officer by yelling at another driver to pull over while flashing a badge. 

    Great Falls Police Department says a man driving a school bus was impersonating an officer by yelling at another driver to pull over while flashing a badge. 

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 