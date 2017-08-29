Senior Standout: Belt's Keagan Stroop

Rarely will you find a four sport athlete.

But even rarer than that, is one who dominates all four they play in.

For the Belt Huskies football, cross country, basketball, and track & field teams, that athlete is Keagan Stroop.

"Sports has always been a big part of my life," Stroop said. "I've always loved sports and just helping out my teammates."

At one point, Keagan's teammates and coaches didn't know if he'd ever be able to help them again.

"We heard the gunshot and the ambulance and we just hoped he would be able to walk," Stroop's football coach Jeff Graham recounted.

Keagan shot part of his left calf off in a hunting accident. He has since recovered from the injury.

"We're all very grateful that he's here today because he's a heck of an athlete. Now he's at a point where you wouldn't even know that he got hurt," said Keagan's friend and teammate Nolan Myrstol.

"Keagan is our emotional leader," Graham added. "You can see the intensity he plays at whether it's basketball or track, or football. The energy is contagious. He's just an amazing kid."

Whenever the Huskies find themselves in a rut, they know they can lean on Keagan because he's overcome obstacles before.

"You're not always going to have perfect situations so you just have to learn how to deal with it," Stroop said.

"We love him to death," Myrstol added.