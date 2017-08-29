GrandCares Program begins in Great Falls

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
Police say a man selling magazines was robbed at gun point after he agreed to get in a customer's vehicle so he could receive payment for the magazine he sold.
After losing in the first round of the Class C "8-Man" state tournament last year, the Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hawks are back full force this season.
Great Falls Police Department sent out a public notification of an updated address for a Tier III Sex Offender named Aaron Rybarczyk.
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department says the Big Sky Area Trail is closed after a partially consumed elk was discovered.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
