GrandCares Program begins in Great Falls

For the first time, Benefis will host a completely free program open to parents, grandparents, and other guardians called "GrandCares."

GrandCares is an educational series to give grandparents the skills and tools needed to manage the stress of raising grandchildren. According to organizer Jona McNamee, the workshop series will hit a number of important tools for grandparents, including: taking better care of themselves, reducing caregiver stress, communicating effectively with family and professionals, making tough decisions, reducing caregiver guilt, anger and depression, and setting goals and problem solving.

The series will take place at the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute, located at 1117 29th St. South, from 10:00 A.M. to noon. The series kicks off Tuesday, September 5th and will continue on multiple Tuesdays after that.

McNamee says Montana ranks 9th in the nation for grandparents raising grandchildren, and this series, which is based on the "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" program, will be life-changing for those willing to give it a try.

The series is completely free, but registration is required. To register or for more questions, call Molly Rummel at 731-8250.