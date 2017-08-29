GrandCares Program begins in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GrandCares Program begins in Great Falls

For the first time, Benefis will host a completely free program open to parents, grandparents, and other guardians called "GrandCares."

GrandCares is an educational series to give grandparents the skills and tools needed to manage the stress of raising grandchildren. According to organizer Jona McNamee, the workshop series will hit a number of important tools for grandparents, including: taking better care of themselves, reducing caregiver stress, communicating effectively with family and professionals, making tough decisions, reducing caregiver guilt, anger and depression, and setting goals and problem solving. 

The series will take place at the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute, located at 1117 29th St. South, from 10:00 A.M. to noon. The series kicks off Tuesday, September 5th and will continue on multiple Tuesdays after that. 

McNamee says Montana ranks 9th in the nation for grandparents raising grandchildren, and this series, which is based on the "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" program, will be life-changing for those willing to give it a try. 

The series is completely free, but registration is required. To register or for more questions, call Molly Rummel at 731-8250.

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

