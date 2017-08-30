Students greeted by Wonder Woman on first day of school

The first day of school brought on many emotions, whether you're a parent taking your child to their first day of school or a new student at a new school both can be quite a scary experience.

The folks over a Whitter elementary seem to have the perfect solution to get rid of those first day jitters.

Super man, Wonder Woman and even a few other super heroes were on hand to greet students and parents alike.

Wonder Woman better known as Principal Corri Smith said although it may just be a costume on the outside, they're hoping this sparks their own inner super power.

She said ,"learning is power and everyone has super powers we just have to find it and all the kidos have it to."

The super heroes will make a monthly appearance at Whittier, all in an effort to keep their super powers alive and thriving at the elementary school.