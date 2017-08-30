Prosecutors: Workers rescued from forced labor in California - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prosecutors: Workers rescued from forced labor in California

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say nearly a dozen immigrant workers were rescued from a forced labor ring in Northern California.
    
The office of U.S. Attorney Brian Stretch says many of them lived in an industrial building in Hayward, California, that lacked running water and was locked from the outside at night. Prosecutors claim the immigrants worked at construction projects in the San Francisco Bay Area and were paid less than minimum wage.
    
At least seven people were freed from the building and others were rescued from a nearby house.
    
Job Torres Hernandez of Hayward was indicted last week on charges that he harbored immigrants living in the country illegally for commercial advantage. Hernandez was arrested Tuesday.
    
Officials say the 37-year-old had at least five people concealed on his property since mid-2015.
    
Hernandez faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CJI Rebuilds Football Program; North Star Battles Through Small Numbers

    CJI Rebuilds Football Program; North Star Battles Through Small Numbers

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:53:59 GMT

    After losing in the first round of the Class C "8-Man" state tournament last year, the Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hawks are back full force this season. 

    After losing in the first round of the Class C "8-Man" state tournament last year, the Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hawks are back full force this season. 

  • Big Sky Area Trail closed after partially consumed elk found

    Big Sky Area Trail closed after partially consumed elk found

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:42:39 GMT

    The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department says the Big Sky Area Trail is closed after a partially consumed elk was discovered.

    The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department says the Big Sky Area Trail is closed after a partially consumed elk was discovered.

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • Recycling facilities are forced to say no to plastic

    Recycling facilities are forced to say no to plastic

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:39:27 GMT
    Some of you love to recycle and maybe have even started teaching your young ones the importance of it, but Pacific Steel along with other companies are forced to say no say no more to plastic. A representative from Pacific Steel told KFBB that this order took place two weeks ago leaving those who love to recycle stuck with no clue what to do. Pacific Steel put a flyer up saying no plastic due to the export markets, plastic recycling has been suspended until further notice.  Chin...
    Some of you love to recycle and maybe have even started teaching your young ones the importance of it, but Pacific Steel along with other companies are forced to say no say no more to plastic. A representative from Pacific Steel told KFBB that this order took place two weeks ago leaving those who love to recycle stuck with no clue what to do. Pacific Steel put a flyer up saying no plastic due to the export markets, plastic recycling has been suspended until further notice.  Chin...

  • Hobby Land Closing It's Doors Thursday

    Hobby Land Closing It's Doors Thursday

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:46:44 GMT
    Hobby Land, a local hobby shop with all your hobby needs is closing for good this Thursday after more than fifty years of business. While we were there a dozen customers came in and bought numerous items, and not small things either, even items like planes and model train sets were going left and right. The reason behind the good business lately is hobby land's going out of business sale. many items in the store are half off as the owner is trying to reduce her stock, before the b...
    Hobby Land, a local hobby shop with all your hobby needs is closing for good this Thursday after more than fifty years of business. While we were there a dozen customers came in and bought numerous items, and not small things either, even items like planes and model train sets were going left and right. The reason behind the good business lately is hobby land's going out of business sale. many items in the store are half off as the owner is trying to reduce her stock, before the b...

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 