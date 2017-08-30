US shoots down medium-range ballistic missile in Hawaii test

After losing in the first round of the Class C "8-Man" state tournament last year, the Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hawks are back full force this season.
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department says the Big Sky Area Trail is closed after a partially consumed elk was discovered.
Some of you love to recycle and maybe have even started teaching your young ones the importance of it, but Pacific Steel along with other companies are forced to say no say no more to plastic. A representative from Pacific Steel told KFBB that this order took place two weeks ago leaving those who love to recycle stuck with no clue what to do. Pacific Steel put a flyer up saying no plastic due to the export markets, plastic recycling has been suspended until further notice. Chin...
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
