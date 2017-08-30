Seattle case challenges transgender military ban - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Seattle case challenges transgender military ban

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Latest on lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people joining the military (all times local):
    
12:50 p.m.
    
A soldier based in Washington state and two young men who hope to enlist are among those challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people joining the military.
    
The three joined the Washington, D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign and the Gender Justice League, a Washington state transgender rights group, in suing the government in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday. They argue that ban violates the equal protection, due process and free speech guarantees of the Constitution.
    
The ACLU filed a separate case in Maryland on Monday.
    
One of the Seattle plaintiffs is 33-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Cathrine Schmid, who has served for more than 12 years and is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord south of the city. The others are Ryan Karnoski, a 22-year-old transgender man who lives in Seattle, and a transgender high school student from Corpus Christi, Texas.

