Carroll Football Gearing Up for Tech

Carroll College football opens the 2017 season under the lights on the road against arch-rival Montana Tech on Thursday night.

The Orediggers are back-to-back Frontier Conference champions but split their games with the Fighting Saints last season. Carroll coaches and players are ready to really get the season started.

“We know the importance of rivalries. It is a game that’s the opening game of the season. It’s a conference game and I think that probably says it all right there,” said head coach Mike Van Diest.

“First, probably, excitement, It’s always fun to have a rivalry game in the beginning of the year. Second, kind of like a little revenge from last year,” said junior linebacker Reece Quade.

“Experienced team, a team returning a lot of guys, even though they lost a lot, they’re still returning a majority of some of their play-makers both on offense and defense. I mean, you know they’re gonna come out ready to go so I definitely think it’ll be a great measure for us early,” said sophomore running back Major Ali.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Butte.