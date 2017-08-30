Bear activity means no more tent camping

All camp fires are now prohibited in the Central Montana Zone. Before today, Stage 1 Restrictions had an exemption for campfires to be allowed within metal rings, but the restrictions have now been amended so that absolutely all campfire are prohibited within this zone.
After losing in the first round of the Class C "8-Man" state tournament last year, the Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hawks are back full force this season.
For the first time, Benefis will host a completely free program open to parents, grandparents, and other guardians called "GrandCares." GrandCares is an educational series to give grandparents the skills and tools needed to manage the stress of raising grandchildren. According to organizer Jona McNamee, the workshop series will hit a number of important tools for grandparents, including: taking better care of themselves, reducing caregiver stress, communicating effectively ...
The Montana Supreme Court says it doesn't need to hear from the sponsors of a proposed anti-transgender bathroom initiative to decide whether the measure can go on the ballot.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
