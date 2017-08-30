Bear activity means no more tent camping

In Glacier National Park there is a problem that will mean no more tent camping at Saint Mary's campground and they are called bears.

The camping area by Saint Mary's and officials at Glacier National Park has issued a warning to campers. For your own safety don't bring your tent. In fact in a press release GNP said the bear population is busy getting ready for their winter hibernation. And that area is full of berries and it could be dangerous.

"Bears enter hyperphagia, which is period where they are eating and drinking to prepare for winter and it results in more active feeding and searching for food and due to the environmental conditions, it's drier than it has been in the past we're seeing and abundance of bear activity," said Kelly Stevens PIO Glacier Nation Park.

She added camping is not completely off limits. But you will need a hard side camper. She said that will keep people safe and that's their highest concern. Stevens said so far this year there have been no reported incidents between humans and bears. Kelly also said the warning is only for the St. Mary's area, however no matter where your camping you need to be bear aware.