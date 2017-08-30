My Student In Need kicks off its 5th year

Not only is Wednesday the first day of school but it is also the kick off to the fifth year of service for My Student In Need which is a state wide non-profit program which started right here in the Electric City.

There was also the announcement of the fund-raising efforts and presentation of a $15,000 check from Leadership Great Falls.

"So the Leadership Great Falls class of 2016-2017 came up with a project for the year, it was to give back to the community . We really felt that the kids in our community were really the most important they are the leaders of our future so we wanted to help them succeed," said Kellie Pierce Leadership Great Falls.

MSIN will help students get the supplies they need for school but it doesn't stop there.

Dave Snuggs, the CEO for the non profit group said the biggest items they give are winter gear. Everything from coats and boots, to gloves and hats. He said while the program is now in over 160 schools state wide all the funds coming in today will stay here in Great Falls.