Fire Near Rocky Boy Causes Evacuations

Just after noon on Wednesday winds picked up from the south. Wade Colliflower, Spokesman for the Chippewa Cree Tribe says over 2,400 acres has burned and prior to the wind picking up it was 10% contained.

Tribal members and other local authorities went camp to camp by the Beaver Creek Park telling campers to leave the area.

Residents near the Parker School and Smallsville area were put on evacuation warning and told to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

As many as 12 crews were working the blaze, including a smoke jumper crew from Missouri.

“We're mostly concerned with the high winds that are picking up here [right now]. It’s blowing 10-20 mph and pushing this pretty good. We're concerned about the lightning tonight and the thunderstorms so that's kind of what we're watching”, Colliflower said.

Water is another major concern for the reservation. In July they were put into a ‘critical water shortage’, meaning they could only use water for drinking and washing. Colliflower said the water tank is holding steady and they’ll continue to use the East Fork Reservoir to fight the fire.