Tourism In Great Falls Is Up Over Last Year

Glacier National Park saw record numbers of tourists this year, and we wanted to know if those numbers have trickled down to the Great Falls area.

We spoke with Great Falls Tourism to find out, and Great Falls has seen an increase in people visiting the city compared to last year. But only by about 1 percent. however that one percent still has an impact on the community and local businesses, and being centrally located, Great Falls is great for people to come visit to see just about everything.

“Word's could not be truer that Great Falls is Montana's base camp for Art and Adventure. We have more museums per capita than any other city in the state of Montana. We have some of the most impressive on a national scale” says Rebecca Engum.

Engum also said Great Falls is a base camp not only for our museums but for day adventures to Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness, the Big Belts and Little Belts, and the statistics show it. Tourists spend most of their money on housing, food, and gas in Great Falls for their adventures they go on seeing the great state of Montana.