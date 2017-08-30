Belt Volleyball Ready to Claw Way to State Championship

"It's a new year, it's a new team, and you are no longer bulletproof. You have a bigger bullseye on your back," said Huskies coach Christine Gondeiro.

Belt volleyball coach Christine Gondeiro preached this message to her players since the start of the season.

"We can't overlook anyone," said Huskies senior Dani Urick. "Everyone is out for that same goal as we are, winning a state championship."

Winning a state championship might be a hard act to follow behind last year's undefeated season and first state title in school history. The Huskies lost ten players from last year, six of them seniors, and they also got shorter height-wise in the process. Despite these factors, Belt doesn't see them as a hindrance.

"We've all played volleyball for a long time so we all know our positions, our skill sets," Urick said.

Gondeiro added "I have never run across girls who top out at 5'7" 5'8" but they jump like crazy, they jump out of the gym, they don't play like that height."

One thing the team says has worked in the Huskies favor is their competitive spirit and the system in which they play in.

"We will play fast, we will play quick, play amazing defense, and look for the open court," Gondeiro said.

The Huskies are also used to high standards.

Gondeiro said "our expectations are to work hard for every point, work hard for every ball, and making sure they don't go into every game thinking they're bulletproof. These teams out there, they want a crack at Belt."

The players have bought into that attitude and are focused on one thing:

"Get back to state and hopefully get a state championship again," Urick said.

Belt begins its regular season Thursday in Fort Benton against the Longhorns.