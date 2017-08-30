Wildfire Burned East of Cascade Last Night, Roughly 50 acres Burned

We are receiving reports of a wildfire burning just east of Cascade. The fire first came over scanner traffic around 8:30 P.M. In the initial call for aid, dispatchers reported the fire was burning about five acres. Since that call, multiple volunteer fire departments from throughout the area were called, including the Ulm Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Cascade Volunteer Fire Department. It is unclear at this time if each department responde...
All camp fires are now prohibited in the Central Montana Zone. Before today, Stage 1 Restrictions had an exemption for campfires to be allowed within metal rings, but the restrictions have now been amended so that absolutely all campfire are prohibited within this zone.
In Glacier National Park there is a problem that will mean no more tent camping at Saint Mary's campground and they are called bears. The camping area by Saint Mary's and officials at Glacier National Park has issued a warning to campers.
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
