Wildfire Burned East of Cascade Last Night, Roughly 50 acres Burned

Last night we received multiple reports of a wildfire burning just east of Cascade off Abel Road.

The fire first came over scanner traffic around 8:30 P.M. In the initial call for aid, dispatchers reported the fire was burning about five acres. Since that call, multiple volunteer fire departments from throughout the area were called, including the Ulm Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, and Montana Air National Guard.

Viewer calls into the newsroom report heavy traffic from first responders to the call.

When crews arrived on scene they said strong winds had pushed the blaze more than 15 feet in the air.

The Fire Chief of Cascade Volunteer Fire Department says the fire burned roughly 50 to 75 acres. They do not have an official total yet because it was night when the fire was officially put out. He said we should expect an official total later today.