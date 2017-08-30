Wildfire burns east of Cascade, multiple crews responding - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Wildfire burns east of Cascade, multiple crews responding

Posted: Updated:

We are receiving reports of a wildfire burning just east of Cascade. 

The fire first came over scanner traffic around 8:30 P.M. In the initial call for aid, dispatchers reported the fire was burning about five acres. Since that call, multiple volunteer fire departments from throughout the area were called, including the Ulm Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Cascade Volunteer Fire Department. It is unclear at this time if each department responded, or if additional resources were called. 

Viewer calls into the newsroom report heavy traffic from first responders to the call. 

It is unclear at this time if any structures are threatened, or the extent of the fire. We will continue to update you if more information becomes available. 

