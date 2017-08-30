Wildfire burns east of Cascade, multiple crews responding

We are receiving reports of a wildfire burning just east of Cascade. The fire first came over scanner traffic around 8:30 P.M. In the initial call for aid, dispatchers reported the fire was burning about five acres. Since that call, multiple volunteer fire departments from throughout the area were called, including the Ulm Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Cascade Volunteer Fire Department. It is unclear at this time if each department responde...

All camp fires are now prohibited in the Central Montana Zone. Before today, Stage 1 Restrictions had an exemption for campfires to be allowed within metal rings, but the restrictions have now been amended so that absolutely all campfire are prohibited within this zone.

Hobby Land, a local hobby shop with all your hobby needs is closing for good this Thursday after more than fifty years of business. While we were there a dozen customers came in and bought numerous items, and not small things either, even items like planes and model train sets were going left and right. The reason behind the good business lately is hobby land's going out of business sale. many items in the store are half off as the owner is trying to reduce her stock, before the b...