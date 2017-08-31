Construction on 500 block of Central Ave. causing headaches

The construction near the 500 block of Central Avenue, which began last week, has been causing some problems for business owners.

“Well the progress was good at first, you know they worked for two days, got half of the project done. And then ended up parking all their equipment there for nine or ten days and doing nothing” says Matthew Schubarth.”

United Materials, the company behind the construction, wouldn’t go on camera, but assured me the period of no construction was only four days.

In fact, United Materials says they made a new proposal to shorten their downtime but the city declined the proposal.

We reached out to the city manager and the mayor to talk about the contract but neither replied.

Now parking has become a major issue.

“Because they either have to be walking downtown, they have to walk at least two blocks from either side of Central Avenue, and it is affecting us a lot. They aren't supposed to be done now until I guess September 11th. We have Labor Day weekend which is the first of the month coming up which is a very important time for the Lobby” says Tara Fatz.

The owner of Dragonfly Dry Goods says she's losing about $1,100 a day because of construction.

United Material says they're doing everything they can to avoid hindering the business's downtown and they'll be wrapping the project up as soon as possible.