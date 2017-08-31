FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflict - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

Posted: Updated:

For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI:

FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze

"The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed and processed, we have determined Maze’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Maze’s body was found in her vehicle in Spokane, Washington on September 7th, 2016.  We would like to thank our following partners for their assistance in the case: Lewis &Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab."

It's been just about a year since Rita Maze was found dead from a gunshot wound in the trunk of her car in Spokane. Her family says she was kidnapped at a rest stop near Wolf Creek, shoved into the trunk of her car and found dead nearly 12 hours later. 

For months Rita’s story garnered national attention as questions surrounded her case.  Her family is adamant she did not take her own life however, authorities say there is no suspect. According to reports she stopped at a rest area in Wolf Creek and that's when she was hit over the head then shoved into her trunk.

Her family became concerned after they hadn't heard from Rita for most of the day. By 8:20 that night her family reported her 'officially missing'. Court documents say an officer called Rita’s cell phone at 10pm that night.  Someone answered and the officer said there were gunshots, then silence. 

It was about 3 hours later when she was found near the Spokane airport.

  • LocalMore>>

  • FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:42:46 GMT

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

  • House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:31:08 GMT

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

  • Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:53:24 GMT

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wildfire Burned East of Cascade Last Night, Roughly 50 acres Burned

    Wildfire burns east of Cascade, multiple crews responding

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:49:24 GMT

    We are receiving reports of a wildfire burning just east of Cascade.  The fire first came over scanner traffic around 8:30 P.M. In the initial call for aid, dispatchers reported the fire was burning about five acres. Since that call, multiple volunteer fire departments from throughout the area were called, including the Ulm Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Cascade Volunteer Fire Department. It is unclear at this time if each department responde...

    We are receiving reports of a wildfire burning just east of Cascade.  The fire first came over scanner traffic around 8:30 P.M. In the initial call for aid, dispatchers reported the fire was burning about five acres. Since that call, multiple volunteer fire departments from throughout the area were called, including the Ulm Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Cascade Volunteer Fire Department. It is unclear at this time if each department responde...

  • Stage 1 fire restrictions amended: ALL campfires prohibited

    Stage 1 fire restrictions amended: ALL campfires prohibited

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:52:35 GMT

    All camp fires are now prohibited in the Central Montana Zone. Before today, Stage 1 Restrictions had an exemption for campfires to be allowed within metal rings, but the restrictions have now been amended so that absolutely all campfire are prohibited within this zone.

    All camp fires are now prohibited in the Central Montana Zone. Before today, Stage 1 Restrictions had an exemption for campfires to be allowed within metal rings, but the restrictions have now been amended so that absolutely all campfire are prohibited within this zone.

  • Bear activity means no more tent camping

    Bear activity means no more tent camping

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-08-30 23:21:36 GMT

    In Glacier National Park there is a problem that will mean no more tent camping at Saint Mary's campground and they are called bears. The camping area by Saint Mary's and officials at Glacier National Park has issued a warning to campers.

    In Glacier National Park there is a problem that will mean no more tent camping at Saint Mary's campground and they are called bears. The camping area by Saint Mary's and officials at Glacier National Park has issued a warning to campers.

  • Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:53:24 GMT

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:42:46 GMT

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

  • House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:31:08 GMT

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.