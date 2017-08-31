FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI:

FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze

"The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed and processed, we have determined Maze’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Maze’s body was found in her vehicle in Spokane, Washington on September 7th, 2016. We would like to thank our following partners for their assistance in the case: Lewis &Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab."

It's been just about a year since Rita Maze was found dead from a gunshot wound in the trunk of her car in Spokane. Her family says she was kidnapped at a rest stop near Wolf Creek, shoved into the trunk of her car and found dead nearly 12 hours later.

For months Rita’s story garnered national attention as questions surrounded her case. Her family is adamant she did not take her own life however, authorities say there is no suspect. According to reports she stopped at a rest area in Wolf Creek and that's when she was hit over the head then shoved into her trunk.

Her family became concerned after they hadn't heard from Rita for most of the day. By 8:20 that night her family reported her 'officially missing'. Court documents say an officer called Rita’s cell phone at 10pm that night. Someone answered and the officer said there were gunshots, then silence.

It was about 3 hours later when she was found near the Spokane airport.