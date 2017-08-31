Glacier National Park proposes revised fee structure

West Glacier, MT - There is a proposal to change the price of the Glacier National Park Annual Pass from $50 to $60 and GNP is soliciting public comment.

Glacier National Park says no other entrance fees are proposed for change. They say the entrance and campground fees have supported a number of important projects in the park.

GNP says the public can submit comments at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/GNP_fee_proposal_2017 or via mail to Glacier National Park, Attention: Glacier National Park Annual Pass Fee Increase, P.O. Box 128, West Glacier, MT 59936. The comment period will be open until September 30.