Ex-federal officer accused of blackmailing woman into sex

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A former law enforcement officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Montana is facing federal charges accusing him of coercing a woman into having sex and then lying about it to investigators.



The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2xMHD74 ) 42-year-old Dana Michael Bullcoming pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to an indictment charging him with deprivation of rights and two counts of false statements to a federal officer.



He is accused of coercing the woman into sexual intercourse with him under threat of arrest if she refused. Prosecutors say the coerced activity injured the woman.



Bullcoming told investigators he "never in his life had sexual relations with (the victim)." But prosecutors say Bullcoming also lied to investigators in February 2016 when he told them he did not have any contact with the victim on Oct. 31, 2015.



___



Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)