2017 Frontier Conference SWX TV Schedule

Over the last three decades, the Frontier Conference has been a national powerhouse in NAIA football. Montana Tech put the conference on the map as the national runner-up in 1996. Carroll College carried the torch with a run of four straight national championships from 2002 to 2005, followed by two more titles in 2007 and 2010. Southern Oregon was the latest national champ to come out of the Frontier, when the Raiders claimed the 2014 title.

So which team will rise to the top in 2017?

SWX Montana has viewers covered with eight t-v broadcasts of Frontier Conference football on our Montana network of stations, beginning with Carroll and Montana Tech as the Diggers begin their title defense. On September 9th, viewers will be taken to Helena for the Fighting Saints' home opener.

Rivals Southern Oregon and Montana Western square off on September 16th. As the calendar turns to October and November, we have big games on the horizon at Carroll, Rocky, Montana Western, and Montana Tech.

All games will broadcast on tape delay, so be sure to check your local listings.

SWX Montana TV Schedule:

8/31 - Carroll at Montana Tech

9/9 - Rocky Mountain at Carroll

9/16 - Southern Oregon at Montana Western

9/23 - College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain

10/14 - Montana Tech at Carroll

10/21 - Carroll at Rocky Mountain

10/21 - Eastern Oregon at Montana Western

11/11 - Southern Oregon at Montana Tech