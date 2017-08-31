Memorial Stadium Ready for Great Falls High Home Opener

Last week, the CMR Rustlers had to play their season opener at Jack Johnson Pride Field after Memorial Stadium was experiencing delays.

Now, the stadium is finally ready to go for Great Falls High hosting Billings Skyview Friday at 7pm - the first game to ever be played on the new artificial turf.

The field features new designs showcasing Memorial Stadium and the town of Great Falls, and it also includes lines for soccer games to be held on the field.

The Great Falls High football team will hold a walk through on Thursday for the first time in Memorial Stadium to prepare themselves for Friday's game. After the long process of completing the field, the Bison agree that it's special to be the ones who get to see the first action under some Friday night lights.

"I'm excited, it's the start of history," said Bison senior offensive tackle/defensive end Jensen Poirier. "It's kind of a big moment. First class to be on the turf. Looking forward to getting the first win on the turf and to break it in."