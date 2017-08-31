Blackfoot woman still missing after 3 months

It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her.

There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women. After that it was on Facebook being shared by her family and friends, but what we didn't see was any emails come into our newsroom about it, no missing persons report, or a "Be On the Lookout" alert.

Ashley's sister Kimberly and her family have continued their search all summer long. She said the only thing they have been told by their local law enforcement is they are following up on leads, she said it's not clear what kind of leads those are. But she firmly believes her sister is alive.

"I can't think the worst yet because it if i do it's just going to be harder, so if I still have that hope we'll be stronger to find Ashley," said Loring.

Kimberly said during one of their searches they may have found some of

Ashley's clothing buried in a dump between Babb and Saint Mary's. She said as far as she knows law enforcement has not searched that area.

Called the Bureau of Indian Affairs, in Billings and was directed to the head office in Washington DC their Public Information Officer says they are looking into it and will be in contact when they have more information. Blackfeet Law Enforcement has not responded.