August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day. Around the globe, people come together and reminisce about how addictions affected their lives. 19 different countries participate and in the US alone over 300 events are taking place for the day.

We spoke to Attorney General Tim Fox about what the state of Montana faces. He said we lose over 100 people a year to overdoses. He added that the number of people affected by drug overdoses is much higher.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said they see a variety of drug use which includes heroine and fentanyl, but it is actually prescription drugs that tend to be the easiest for users to get a hold of.

He said the most important tool for battling these addictions is education.

"It's dangerous, it's deadly just like when you were growing up your folks told ya don't take medicine unless I give it to you, there's a lot of education material out there for you and your children but education is the key in all of this," said Edwards.

Attorney General Fox said departments across the state are stocked with Narcan - the counter drug to stop an overdose.

He added the only way to fully stop the epidemic is more education on the effects of drugs.

Great Falls Police Officer Clint Houston said the Electric City is no stranger to this epidemic

"Last year emergency crews with our Great Falls EMS used naloxone or narcan nearly 50 times to reduce the affects of someone the believe was suffering from an overdose so its definitely here and something we need to be concerned about and aware of," said Houston.

He said we must remember addiction is a disease and show compassion to those afflicted. Recognizing that will help them take the first steps towards treatment.