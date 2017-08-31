East Fork Fire near Rocky Boy grows to 13,000 acres

The East Fork Fire near the Rocky Boy Reservation has grown rapidly over the last couple of hours.

Crews on the scene say the weather is having a big impact on fighting this fire.

We spoke with the tribal spokesman earlier today and he says the strong winds have been pushing the fire at up to 8 miles an hour to the North East. No that isn’t the wind speed, that’s how fast the fire line is actually moving.

The winds have been blowing constantly at about 20 miles an hour and with the thick fuel in the area, the fire has all of the materials it needs to grow. Thankfully it's been pushing away from the rocky boy reservation

“On the reservation side right now we don't have any ongoing activity except for a few hotspots. As far as overall acreage the last we were told at 13,000. That is a rough estimate because when they did a fly over they couldn't see because of the smoke” says Wade Colliflower.

The fire has been very active and pushing lots of think smoke into the air.

That being said, there actually is a bit of good news. The evacuation warning on the reservation have been lifted since the fire is moving away from Rocky Boy, however the evacuation order for Beaver Creek is still in effect.