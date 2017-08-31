Alice Creek Fire grew 800 acres in 24-hours, making it 6,850 acres

A new report says forty five new blazes ignited overnight....but fire fighters still have their hands full with the rapidly spreading Alice creek fire.

The fire grew to sixty eight hundred and fifty acres overnight and remains at zero percent containment

The management team says the red flag fire warnings are in effect today because of the strong winds that have the ability to push the fire to the east.

According to the management team the fire has been growing in all directions and has blasted through the original containment lines. Ground and air crews have been working hard to create emergency containment lines around structures. The management team says it's the community that is helping out a lot.

“The best thing that our community members can continue to do is work with fire fighters to is basically not impede their efforts. With those evacuation notices they are on private land and we are working closely with those land owners to make assessments and put in emergency containment lines” says Robyn Broyles.

With the new fire activity mostly on private lands, under coordinated efforts can be extremely dangerous to both the fire crews and the public.

There will be a community meeting tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the wolf creek elementary school for community members to learn about the new fire activity and ask questions about the evacuations.