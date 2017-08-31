UP's "The Importance of Being Earnest" kicks off Friday

Join the University of Providence in kicking off their new major with the student-run production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

The play, originally written by Oscar Wilde, is directed by UP Student Travis Vermulm. The newly student-directed program is a result of UP’s new major, “Theater and Business Arts.”

The production kicks off Friday, September 1st at 7:00PM, with shows running through Saturday, Sept. 9th. Adults are $10, children are $6, and there is a military discount. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time here or at the door.

In addition to “The Importance of Being Earnest,” UP Performing Arts is also holding auditions for their upcoming production of “Legally Blonde.” Those auditions are taking place Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3rd-4th from noon to 6:00 both days. For more information on those auditions, or about the Performing Arts Program, call at 406-791-5367.