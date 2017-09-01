Helena Prepared for Billings Senior

Helena High football held on for the 28-27 win at CMR in the season opener and this week the Bengals visit the 2016 AA state champion.

The Billings Senior Broncs took a commanding victory in their week one state title game rematch against the Glacier Wolf Pack. Head coach Tony Arnston says last week's road win is a great start to the season but the Bengals still need to improve to ace their next road test.

“We controlled the ball at times, just not very consistently. We gotta run the ball better. We weren’t consistent enough in the running game. And then just make sure defensively try to keep things in front of you. Try to get them in some long situations, not give up the big plays and tackle very well in the open field,” said head coach Tony Arnston.

“Well, every week we try to improve and that’s what we’re doing. That’s all we can do is improve as a team and we’ll see what happens,” said senior defensive lineman Caeden Suero.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Billings.