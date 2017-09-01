McDermott pleads no contest in death of Bradley Boland

Great Falls, MT - Cascade County Attorney Josh Rackie told us Brett McDermott entered in a no contest plea yesterday to the charge of killing 60-year-old Bradley Boland in 2016. The plea came after testimony surfaced from a cellmate that claims McDermott confided in him details of the killing.

Rackie says a sentencing hearing has not been set yet but prosecutors have recommended a 40-year prison or state hospital sentence.